Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 2,981 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 67,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,275,000 after acquiring an additional 33,062 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $984,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 368,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWM opened at $226.62 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $230.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.50.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

