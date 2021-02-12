Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 3,953 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 61.5% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $40.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.56. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $41.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 82.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.12.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.