Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd.

NYSE RM opened at $33.07 on Friday. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $34.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 21.76 and a current ratio of 21.76.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.43. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 7.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Regional Management will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regional Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

