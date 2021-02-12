Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) Shares Gap Up to $13.64

Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.64, but opened at $15.82. Reinvent Technology Partners shares last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 78,310 shares trading hands.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,774,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000.

About Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP)

Reinvent Technology Partners focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.