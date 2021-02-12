Relevium Technologies (CVE:RLV) Stock Price Down 22.2%

Relevium Technologies Inc. (CVE:RLV) was down 22.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 5,496,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 241% from the average daily volume of 1,611,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,068.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18.

Relevium Technologies Company Profile (CVE:RLV)

Relevium Technologies Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and operation of brands and businesses in the health and wellness markets with a focus on e-commerce. The company markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition products, and cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix brand portfolio online; dietary supplements under the LeefyLyfe brand name; and skin care products under the Push & Pull System brand.

