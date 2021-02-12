Relx (NYSE:RELX) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

NYSE:RELX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.86. The company had a trading volume of 60,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,758. Relx has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

