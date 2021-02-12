RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) Given a GBX 1,816 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) has been assigned a GBX 1,816 ($23.73) price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on REL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,348 ($30.68) price objective on RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) price objective on RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,956 ($25.56) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 2,075 ($27.11) price target on RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,785 ($23.32) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,952.89 ($25.51).

Shares of REL stock opened at GBX 1,846.50 ($24.12) on Friday. RELX PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,109 ($27.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £35.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,832.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,749.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

