Remme (REM) Price Hits $0.0048 on Exchanges

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Remme has a market cap of $4.78 million and approximately $214,112.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Remme token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Remme has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00059124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.28 or 0.01083687 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 72.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00054973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,631.73 or 0.05513352 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00027466 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00020126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00033614 BTC.

Remme Profile

Remme is a dPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Remme is remme.io . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

