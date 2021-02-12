Renaissance Oil Corp. (ROE.V) (CVE:ROE) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Renaissance Oil Corp. (ROE.V) (CVE:ROE) were down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 245,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 729,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.23 million and a P/E ratio of -16.11.

Renaissance Oil Corp. (ROE.V) Company Profile (CVE:ROE)

Renaissance Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in Canada and Mexico. It holds interests in the Mundo Nuevo block covering an area of 27.7 square kilometers; TopÃ©n block covering an area of 25.3 square kilometers; and Malva block, including an area of 21.2 square kilometers located in Chiapas, Mexico.

