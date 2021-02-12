renBTC Price Hits $47,534.69 (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One renBTC token can now be bought for approximately $47,534.69 or 0.99847033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, renBTC has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. renBTC has a market cap of $848.62 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00063238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.82 or 0.00283188 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00105323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00081264 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00092351 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,449.28 or 1.01768123 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC’s total supply is 17,853 tokens. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

renBTC Token Trading

