Render Token Achieves Market Cap of $23.66 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Render Token has a total market cap of $23.66 million and $40,740.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Render Token has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00060196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $516.34 or 0.01095816 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 59.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00055236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,652.45 or 0.05629255 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00027470 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00020340 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00034532 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 505,195,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,276,933 tokens. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com

Buying and Selling Render Token

Render Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.