Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) Short Interest Up 218.0% in January

Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a growth of 218.0% from the January 14th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,968,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNVA opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18. Rennova Health has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($54.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter.

Rennova Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hospital operations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Hospital Operations and Clinical Laboratory Services. The company provides a suite of healthcare related products and services for healthcare providers, patients, and individuals.

