Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Sets New 1-Year High at $227.22

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $227.22 and last traded at $227.01, with a volume of 2613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $223.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.49. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $80,988.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,664.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,554,833. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $1,440,000. Change Path LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Repligen by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

