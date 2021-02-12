Request Price Up 28.8% Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last week, Request has traded up 28.8% against the US dollar. One Request coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0732 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $73.19 million and $2.36 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00062641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.66 or 0.01092756 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00055073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,675.50 or 0.05615274 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00020151 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00026909 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00034448 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,912,165 coins. The official website for Request is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars.

