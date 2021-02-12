RESAAS Services Inc. (RSS.V) (CVE:RSS) Shares Gap Up to $0.70

RESAAS Services Inc. (RSS.V) (CVE:RSS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.70, but opened at $0.79. RESAAS Services Inc. (RSS.V) shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 52,376 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.91 million and a P/E ratio of -15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

RESAAS Services Inc. (RSS.V) Company Profile (CVE:RSS)

RESAAS Services Inc develops a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

