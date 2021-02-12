Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Green Plains Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Green Plains in a report released on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Green Plains’ FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of GPRE opened at $25.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $897.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $25.94.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Green Plains by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,596,000 after acquiring an additional 488,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Green Plains by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after acquiring an additional 443,566 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Green Plains by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 54,643 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Green Plains by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 152,524 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Green Plains by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 17,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.