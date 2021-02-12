Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The AES Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for The AES in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.93.

AES stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of -53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70. The AES has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $28.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This is a boost from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of The AES by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of The AES by 8.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of The AES by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 55,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of The AES by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in The AES by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 241,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

