Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Match Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Match Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Match Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $172.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.80, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Match Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Match Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 314.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 64,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $3,693,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

