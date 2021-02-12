Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (AZN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON: AZN):

2/11/2021 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) was given a new GBX 6,575 ($85.90) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) was given a new GBX 8,250 ($107.79) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/11/2021 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) was given a new £100 ($130.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) was given a new GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) was given a new £100 ($130.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) was given a new GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

1/22/2021 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) was given a new GBX 6,575 ($85.90) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £100 ($130.65) price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) was given a new GBX 8,250 ($107.79) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) was given a new £100 ($130.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/14/2021 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) was given a new GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/4/2021 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) was given a new GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) was given a new GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) was given a new GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 9,770 ($127.65) to GBX 9,430 ($123.20). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

12/15/2020 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) was given a new GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) was given a new GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) was given a new GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

12/14/2020 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell.

12/14/2020 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) was given a new GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) was given a new GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LON AZN opened at GBX 7,246 ($94.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,476.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,069.63. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 12 month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a market capitalization of £95.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a GBX 137.40 ($1.80) dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)’s previous dividend of $69.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)’s payout ratio is presently 113.68%.

In other news, insider Nazneen Rahman bought 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, with a total value of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

