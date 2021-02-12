Research Analysts Set Expectations for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.60) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.12). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06.

DCPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.90.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $49.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.44. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $70.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,766.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 41,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,157,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

