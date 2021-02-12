Research Analysts Set Expectations for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.60) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.12). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.89 EPS.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06.
NASDAQ DCPH opened at $49.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.44. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $70.28.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,766.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 41,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,157,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.
Recommended Story: Fiduciary
Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.