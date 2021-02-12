Research Analysts Set Expectations for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Rumph expects that the company will post earnings of $4.87 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TTWO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.82.

TTWO opened at $197.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,214,000 after purchasing an additional 439,944 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,847,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,747,000 after acquiring an additional 173,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,604,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,048,000 after acquiring an additional 24,462 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,401,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,256,000 after purchasing an additional 40,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,019,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

