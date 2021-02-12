Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 12th (ACCYY, ADYEY, AETUF, AIQUY, ALSRF, APEMY, ARCO, ARMK, ASGN, BDRBF)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, February 12th:

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Get Accor SA alerts:

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial.

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial.

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$2.25 price target on the stock.

National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Relx (NYSE:RELX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Relx (NYSE:RELX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to an outperform rating.

SEB Equity Research started coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Receive News & Ratings for Accor SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.