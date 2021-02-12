Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 12th (CLGX, CRECF, CVE, FATE, GF, HD, ILMN, LOW, MTW, SVRGF)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, February 12th:

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $87.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CoreLogic’s shares have outperformed its industry's growth over the past year, partly due to earnings and revenue beat in five of the past six quarters. Investment in products and solutions, operational capabilities, technology platforms and infrastructure to build strong client partnerships ensures long-term revenue growth. Laser focus on operational excellence should keep the bottom line in good shape in the foreseeable future. Acquisitions help boost market share in mortgage, real estate, insurance, capital markets, public sector and rental property markets. On the flip side, with goodwill constituting more than half of its total assets, CoreLogic’s capital structure puts investors at risk. High debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile. High customer concentration remains a major concern.”

Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a buy rating.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cenovus Energy has operations in the prospective oil sands development in Alberta, wherein it has been employing a specialized technique for drilling and pumping out crude. Notably, from 2020 to 2024, the company expects to see compound annual production growth of 2% to 3%. On top of that, disciplined capital investment and production growth will grow the company's funds flow. However, the leading energy firm’s fourth-quarter 2020 results were weak due to lower contributions from oil sands operations, which was offset partially by a decline in transportation and blending expenses. Notably, a weak pricing environment of commodities owing to the coronavirus pandemic hurt the company’s bottom line. Moreover, the integrated energy firm’s significant debt exposure is concerning. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $108.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fate’s efforts to develop its pipeline of immuno-oncology candidates are impressive. Positive data from studies on FT596 and FT516 bodes well for the company. The company entered into a collaboration and option agreement with Janssen Biotech to develop iPSC-derived CAR NK and CAR T-cell product candidates for the treatment of cancer. However, the candidates are mostly in research, preclinical or clinical development stages. The study of cell therapies is a relatively new and emerging field and any setback in the same will be detrimental to the stock’s prospects. The manufacturing and distribution process of these cell product candidates is complex and risk prone. This, in turn, could flare up costs. . Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of The New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $350.00 to $410.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $510.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $415.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Manitowoc’s fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share and revenues both declined year over year. While earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues missed the same. The company has remained focused on cutting costs, and taken efforts to increase productivity and eliminating waste amid the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to improvement in margins. The company has also been witnessing improved order levels lately. This is expected to continue, courtesy of the global economic recovery. Manitowoc’s market leading products and innovation pipeline also provide it with a competitive edge. Further, a strong liquidity position enables the company to invest in strategic growth projects. However, weak demand for mobile cranes, material cost inflation, a weakening dollar, and a less favorable product mix remain concerns.”

Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target raised by Cascend Securities from $210.00 to $220.00. Cascend Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

