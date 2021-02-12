Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for M&T Bank (MTB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) recently:

1/28/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $161.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – M&T Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of M&T Bank have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other. The fourth-quarter results reflected high mortgage banking revenues, low net interest income, along with rise in provisions and costs. M&T Bank's product and balance-sheet diversification efforts, with support from strong capital position, seem impressive. Revival of mortgage banking revenues, on account of lower rates, is likely to support the bank’s bottom-line growth. The company's steady capital-deployment activities are commendable. However, rising expenses might deter bottom-line expansion. Also, significant exposure to commercial real estate loans and poor credit quality are headwinds.”

1/26/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – M&T Bank was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/6/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $159.00 to $163.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

MTB opened at $142.21 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $171.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.69 and its 200-day moving average is $115.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 225.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

