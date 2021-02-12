Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for M&T Bank (MTB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) recently:
- 1/28/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $161.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2021 – M&T Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of M&T Bank have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other. The fourth-quarter results reflected high mortgage banking revenues, low net interest income, along with rise in provisions and costs. M&T Bank's product and balance-sheet diversification efforts, with support from strong capital position, seem impressive. Revival of mortgage banking revenues, on account of lower rates, is likely to support the bank’s bottom-line growth. The company's steady capital-deployment activities are commendable. However, rising expenses might deter bottom-line expansion. Also, significant exposure to commercial real estate loans and poor credit quality are headwinds.”
- 1/26/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2021 – M&T Bank was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/6/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/4/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $159.00 to $163.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
MTB opened at $142.21 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $171.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.69 and its 200-day moving average is $115.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.23.
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 225.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.
Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.