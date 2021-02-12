Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for TFI International (TFII)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TFI International (NASDAQ: TFII) in the last few weeks:
- 2/12/2021 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 2/10/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $82.00 to $89.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2021 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “
- 2/10/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $102.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $106.00 to $109.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $78.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2021 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating.
- 1/26/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $109.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $78.00 to $106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $69.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $53.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $78.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2021 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “
- 1/26/2021 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/23/2021 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “
- 1/19/2021 – TFI International had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $78.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/16/2021 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “
- 1/15/2021 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “
- 1/6/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
TFII stock traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.69. 28,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,266. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.76. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $81.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.46. Analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
