Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for TFI International (TFII)

2/12/2021 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/10/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $82.00 to $89.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

2/10/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $102.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $106.00 to $109.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $78.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating.

1/26/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $109.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $78.00 to $106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $69.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $53.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $78.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

1/26/2021 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2021 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

1/19/2021 – TFI International had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $78.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/16/2021 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

1/15/2021 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

1/6/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

TFII stock traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.69. 28,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,266. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.76. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $81.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.46. Analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

