Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) shares fell 8.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.34. 682,134 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 392,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

The stock has a market cap of $61.44 million, a P/E ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

In other Research Solutions news, major shareholder Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 390,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $885,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,883,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,546,523.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 29,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $68,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,463,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,548,109 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RSSS. Parthenon LLC acquired a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 676,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 484,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 16.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.