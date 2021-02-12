Reserve Rights Reaches Market Cap of $651.08 Million (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Reserve Rights coin can now be bought for about $0.0696 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Reserve Rights has traded 57% higher against the U.S. dollar. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $651.08 million and approximately $529.79 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00064842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.15 or 0.01134575 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00057087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006316 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,745.74 or 0.05799560 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00027553 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00019411 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00035451 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights (CRYPTO:RSR) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,349,999,000 coins. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Protocol is a blockchain based stablecoin that enables people to protect and use their money globally. It's designed to help protect people against hyperinflation. “

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

