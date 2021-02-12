Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) SVP Daniel Ouellet Sells 3,770 Shares

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $38,831.00.

RFP traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,971. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $10.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.71 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

RFP has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

