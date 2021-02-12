Resolute Mining Limited (RSG.L) (LON:RSG) Shares Gap Down to $38.66

Shares of Resolute Mining Limited (RSG.L) (LON:RSG) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.66, but opened at $37.50. Resolute Mining Limited (RSG.L) shares last traded at $38.59, with a volume of 57,812 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 42.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 50.15. The firm has a market cap of £425.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55.

Resolute Mining Limited (RSG.L) Company Profile (LON:RSG)

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. Resolute Mining Limited was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

