Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%.

QSR traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.63. The stock had a trading volume of 260,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,127. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average of $57.99. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $67.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 16,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $957,878.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,211,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $320,570.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,027.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 227,018 shares of company stock worth $13,611,940 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.