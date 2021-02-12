Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,928 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.47% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $7,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,553,000 after buying an additional 123,726 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 41.3% in the third quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 2,468,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,714,000 after purchasing an additional 721,328 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,426,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,270,000 after purchasing an additional 131,394 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,476,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 965,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROIC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.61.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.