ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) Stock Price Down 7.7%

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO)’s stock price was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 1,047,935 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,376,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) by 141.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,470 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.85% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

