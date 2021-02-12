Reve Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSSP) Short Interest Up 215.0% in January

Reve Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSSP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 901,900 shares, an increase of 215.0% from the January 14th total of 286,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,942,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Reve Technologies stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Reve Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

Get Reve Technologies alerts:

Reve Technologies Company Profile

Reve Technologies, Inc, a drug development company, provides advanced therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It offers irreversible pepsin fraction (IPF), a therapeutic platform technology that is used to facilitate a range of applications. The company's solution is also used for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, such as cirrhosis and Hepatitis C.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Reve Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reve Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.