Reviewing Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) and Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) and Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Ameren alerts:

This table compares Ameren and Exelon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameren 14.70% 10.17% 2.86% Exelon 7.15% 9.24% 2.55%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ameren and Exelon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameren 0 3 4 0 2.57 Exelon 1 1 10 0 2.75

Ameren presently has a consensus target price of $86.14, indicating a potential upside of 18.72%. Exelon has a consensus target price of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.46%. Given Ameren’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ameren is more favorable than Exelon.

Dividends

Ameren pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Exelon pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Ameren pays out 61.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Exelon pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ameren has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Exelon is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Ameren has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exelon has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.5% of Ameren shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Exelon shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ameren shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Exelon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ameren and Exelon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameren $5.91 billion 3.04 $828.00 million $3.35 21.66 Exelon $34.44 billion 1.21 $2.94 billion $3.22 13.27

Exelon has higher revenue and earnings than Ameren. Exelon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ameren, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ameren beats Exelon on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses. It primarily generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, methane gas, and solar. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. As of September 28, 2020, it served approximately 2.4 million electric customers and approximately 900,000 natural gas customers. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services. In addition, it is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas; and transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers. Further, the company offers support services, including legal, human resources, information technology, finance, supply management, engineering, customer operations, distribution and transmission planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. It serves distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.