Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) COO Sells $214,124.00 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $214,124.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,211. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Pujades also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 28th, David Pujades sold 700 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $27,790.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, David Pujades sold 30,415 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $1,095,244.15.

On Monday, January 25th, David Pujades sold 38,090 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $1,446,658.20.

On Thursday, January 14th, David Pujades sold 7,675 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $275,839.50.

On Tuesday, January 5th, David Pujades sold 3,490 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $113,564.60.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, David Pujades sold 34,600 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $1,126,922.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $2,341,288.18.

On Friday, December 18th, David Pujades sold 167,594 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $4,843,466.60.

On Tuesday, December 8th, David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $2,093,249.06.

Shares of RVLV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.74. 590,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,227. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $40.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.00.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at about $386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 346.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 123,104 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 255.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 83,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 60,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RVLV. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.95.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

