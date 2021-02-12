REVV Hits One Day Volume of $1.84 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. REVV has a market capitalization of $20.78 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV token can now be purchased for about $0.0753 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, REVV has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00060742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.27 or 0.00284831 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00104996 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00080364 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00091689 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00065658 BTC.

REVV Token Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,957,294 tokens. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

Buying and Selling REVV

REVV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

