ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Shares Up 17.4%

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) rose 17.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 8,596,722 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 4,174,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $106.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 312.35% and a negative return on equity of 103.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

