Rexel’s (RXLSF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of RXLSF stock remained flat at $$16.48 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30. Rexel has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $17.07.
Rexel Company Profile
Featured Article: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.