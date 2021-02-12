Rexel’s (RXLSF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of RXLSF stock remained flat at $$16.48 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30. Rexel has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $17.07.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA distributes electrical products for residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, switches, and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

