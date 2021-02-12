Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RYTM shares. Bank of America lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $30.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.42. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $43.26.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $1,002,114.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.