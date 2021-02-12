Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Trading Up 5.6%

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)’s stock price was up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.54. Approximately 639,414 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 640,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RBBN shares. B. Riley started coverage on Ribbon Communications in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Ribbon Communications from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41.

In other Ribbon Communications news, CAO Eric S. Marmurek sold 8,304 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $59,705.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,109.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,381,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,985,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,119,000 after acquiring an additional 432,188 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 114,924 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 650,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 113,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 69,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

