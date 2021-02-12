RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Short Interest Update

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the January 14th total of 149,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 844,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arnhold LLC raised its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RiceBran Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 691 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,631. The company has a market cap of $46.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. RiceBran Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49.

RiceBran Technologies operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

