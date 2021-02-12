Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $74.54

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $74.54 and traded as low as $68.50. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at $69.26, with a volume of 4,444 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$777.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$73.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$74.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently 44.96%.

In other news, Senior Officer Enzio Di Gennaro sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.25, for a total transaction of C$773,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,589,125.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:RPI.UN)

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

