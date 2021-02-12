Rigel Finance Price Down 31.3% Over Last 7 Days (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $1.28 million and $619,042.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can now be purchased for $303.74 or 0.00635748 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rigel Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00061572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.06 or 0.00280593 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00106565 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00081507 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00091803 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,429.98 or 1.01368710 BTC.

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

Rigel Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.