RING X PLATFORM 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $702,924.00 (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $8.97 million and $702,924.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded 21% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00061904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.49 or 0.00281360 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00105216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00080985 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00093040 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,081.95 or 1.00587273 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 214,864,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

