Rio DeFi (RFUEL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.53 Million

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last week, Rio DeFi has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rio DeFi has a market capitalization of $25.05 million and $3.53 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00061728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.87 or 0.00285322 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00102752 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00078569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00091206 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,924.33 or 1.03497851 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 238,577,326 coins and its circulating supply is 224,543,336 coins. The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io . The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

Buying and Selling Rio DeFi

Rio DeFi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rio DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rio DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

