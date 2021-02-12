Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.92

Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.92 and traded as high as $5.81. Riverview Bancorp shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 68,325 shares changing hands.

RVSB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $123.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 6.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In other Riverview Bancorp news, Director John A. Karas sold 30,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $153,858.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Karas sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $126,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

