RMPL Hits Market Capitalization of $689,653.24 (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One RMPL token can currently be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00002272 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, RMPL has traded 1% lower against the dollar. RMPL has a market cap of $689,653.24 and $58,289.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RMPL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00061643 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.19 or 0.00280169 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00105706 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00081266 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00091973 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,259.95 or 1.00757800 BTC.

About RMPL

RMPL’s total supply is 759,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 633,642 tokens. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io

RMPL Token Trading

RMPL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RMPL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RMPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RMPL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.