Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Shares Down 3.9%

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS) traded down 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.98. 5,281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 17,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

The firm has a market cap of $112.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS)

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. It operates through four segments: Ascent Transportation Management (Ascent TM), Ascent On-Demand (Ascent OD), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Truckload (TL). The company offers domestic freight management solutions, including asset-backed truckload brokerage, specialized/heavy haul, LTL shipment execution, LTL carrier rate negotiations, access to its transportation management system, and freight audit/payment.

