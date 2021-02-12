Robert Clay Grant Sells 34,326 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) insider Robert Clay Grant sold 34,326 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $930,234.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,099,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,806,720.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Clay Grant also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SelectQuote alerts:

On Monday, January 25th, Robert Clay Grant sold 21,598 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $542,541.76.

On Friday, January 22nd, Robert Clay Grant sold 8,412 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $210,468.24.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Robert Clay Grant sold 12,838 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $321,078.38.

SLQT traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.24. 1,743,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,178. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -170.25. SelectQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. SelectQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in SelectQuote by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SelectQuote by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in SelectQuote by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. 34.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.