Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will announce $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. Robert Half International reported sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year sales of $5.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $6.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Robert Half International.
Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,426,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,814,000 after purchasing an additional 63,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,191,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,850,000 after buying an additional 64,538 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,180,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,216,000 after purchasing an additional 810,840 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Robert Half International by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,085,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,392,000 after buying an additional 22,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:RHI opened at $73.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.03. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $73.93.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.87%.
Robert Half International Company Profile
Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.
Recommended Story: Trade War
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robert Half International (RHI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.