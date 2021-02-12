Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will announce $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. Robert Half International reported sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year sales of $5.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $6.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Robert Half International.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cfra raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,426,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,814,000 after purchasing an additional 63,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,191,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,850,000 after buying an additional 64,538 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,180,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,216,000 after purchasing an additional 810,840 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Robert Half International by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,085,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,392,000 after buying an additional 22,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHI opened at $73.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.03. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $73.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.87%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robert Half International (RHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.